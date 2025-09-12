5 Bay Area juveniles accused of armed robbery at San Jose casino

Five juveniles, one as young as 12-years-old, have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a casino in San Jose earlier this year, police said Friday.

On the night of June 23, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon at an unnamed casino business.

Police said a male victim exited the casino when he was approached by four suspects who attempted to take his bag against his will. One of the suspects brandished a firearm at the man, before the victim was assaulted and struck by the handle of the firearm.

The suspects took the victim's belongings, along with $2,000 in cash, before fleeing in a vehicle.

Following the incident, the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the department's Robbery Unit launched an investigation and were able to identify five male juveniles from Livermore as the primary suspects in the incident. Arrest and search warrants were obtained.

With the help of the Livermore Police Department, all five suspects were apprehended on Sep. 3 and 4. Police said searches at the suspects' homes yielded evidence connected to the incident.

The suspects have been identified as an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 12-year-old. Their names have not been released.

All five suspects were booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Leonard of the department's Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.