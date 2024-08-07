16-year-old boy arrested in armed carjacking in South San Jose

San Jose officers arrested a 16-year-old boy for an alleged armed carjacking in the southern part of the city early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said on social media that just after 1:30 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a report of an armed carjacking in South San Jose. Officers were given a description of the suspect.

According to police, officers found a male on foot who matched the suspect's description.

After contacting the 16-year-old, officers allegedly found a loaded stolen Glock pistol with an extended magazine in his possession.

The boy was later identified as the carjacking suspect.

Police said the vehicle was returned to the victim and the suspect was taken into custody and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of carjacking, brandishing a weapon, and multiple felony gun crimes.