Man killed in San Jose shooting on Camden Avenue

By
Brandon Downs
A suspect is behind bars and a man is dead following a shooting in San Jose late Friday night, police said. 

The San Jose Police Department responded to Camden Avenue around 10:40 p.m., finding a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

Despite life-saving measures, the suspect died at the scene, police said. 

A suspect was taken into custody, but their identification has not been released. 

The shooting remains under investigation, including the motive. 

This marks the 11th homicide in San Jose this year. 

