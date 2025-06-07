Man killed in San Jose shooting on Camden Avenue

A suspect is behind bars and a man is dead following a shooting in San Jose late Friday night, police said.

The San Jose Police Department responded to Camden Avenue around 10:40 p.m., finding a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving measures, the suspect died at the scene, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody, but their identification has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, including the motive.

This marks the 11th homicide in San Jose this year.