San Jose burglary investigation uncovers 100 pounds of explosive material

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE -- Officers investigating a reported commercial burglary stumbled upon a massive explosives assembly operation and have taken into custody a man allegedly associated with it.

San Jose police said 48-year-old Adam Mirassou has been booked into Santa Clara County jail for felony reckless possession of destructive devices and precursor materials.

adam-mirassou sj police mug shot

On May 8th at approximately 4:17 a.m. patrol officers responded to a report of a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of Old Bayshore Highway.

While conducting a security sweep of the building, they located what appeared to be a destructive device manufacturing operation inside the business.

The San José police bomb squad responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation. During the investigation, Mirassou was identified as the primary suspect.

san-jose-bomb-making sjpd-photo

Officers obtained search warrants for the business and the suspect's residence. The suspect was located and arrested at his residence later that day without inciden.

During the search of the suspect's business and residence, officers located over a 100 pounds of precursor explosive making materials, assembly equipment and completed explosives.

Investigators have not said Mirassou was doing with the explosives.