San Jose "Breeze of Innovation" landmark design scrapped for new plan

In 2021, a project was announced to build a huge artistic structure in downtown San Jose that would rank with the Eiffel Tower and the Golden Gate Bridge. They raised a lot of money, and spent a lot of money, but now the nonprofit spearheading the effort says they are dropping their original idea and are looking for a new one.

A nonprofit group called Urban Confluence of Silicon Valley is not afraid to dream big for San Jose.

"If you travel around the world, you'll see that great cities have iconic structures in them," says a video on their website. "Great cities do great things. They do big things."

Their "big thing" was called "Breeze of Innovation," a 200-foot tower of swaying, lighted rods. It was planned to be located at Arena Green, a park next to the SAP Center. They raised more than $3 million in donations, and eventually the location was changed to Cesar Chavez Plaza.

But now, four years later, the money is gone, and San Jose still doesn't have the landmark that Urban Confluence said it desperately needs. Debbie Degutis, who runs the annual Christmas in the Park event, remembers her reaction when she heard Breeze of Innovation was coming into the plaza.

"I took a deep breath and I was very thankful that change takes a long time," she said, with a laugh. "We were concerned about logistics, of course, and what it would really look like. But we also knew that the final product might be different than what was proposed."

Breeze of Innovation was designed as an homage to San Jose's last iconic structure. In 1881, when the electric light bulb was still a technological wonder, the city erected an illuminated 237-foot tower that became a sensation.

But a windstorm destroyed it in 1915, and the idea of the new structure was to capture that wonder again.

In another promotional video, newly elected Mayor Matt Mahan encourages people to donate to the project.

"And beyond being a visual landmark," he said, "Breeze of Innovation will help properly honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez in the park that bears his name."

Of course, that wasn't its first location or its original intent. So now, Urban Confluence is shifting gears, dropping Breeze of Innovation for an as-yet undecided landmark that will celebrate Cesar Chavez instead. In his announcement, Executive Director Steve Borkenhagen wrote, "Our journey has encountered frustrations and unexpected challenges, but we still believe San Jose deserves a world-class landmark."

But for Degutis, the question is, is Cesar Chavez Plaza the right place to put it?

"Should we give up real estate for a landmark? Should we give up space for people to play, picnic, listen to music, for a landmark?" she said. "No one's going to be 100 percent happy. And I don't have a good answer. I don't know if that's the right place for it. I think it depends on what it is."

At this point, no one knows what it will be. The Breeze of Innovation concept was chosen in a worldwide design competition. Borkenhagen said they will soon be sharing "preliminary concepts," but there was no mention of another competition. And while Degutis may have her doubts, she said she does understand the idea behind it.

"When big events come to the Bay Area, like the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, all the shots are of the Golden Gate Bridge," she said. "And when people say, how come they don't show San Jose? The question always comes up, well, what would they show? What would be the 'thing?' And I think that was what Steve was trying to solve with this project, which I support 100 percent. I just don't know what that thing is, and I don't know where it should be."

San Jose is tired of living in the shadow of its flashy brother to the north. And while some would like to shed its small-town feel, there are those who would consider that a loss, as well.