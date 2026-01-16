San Jose police arrest man suspected in auto burglary spree involving 114 vehicles

A man suspected in a crime spree involving more than 100 auto break-ins at four housing complexes in San Jose has been arrested, police said Friday.

According to officers, numerous burglaries were reported at complexes on Cres Village Circle, Iron Point Drive, Casa Verde Street and Baypointe Parkway on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. All four complexes are located in North San Jose.

The department's preliminary investigation determined that an adult male suspect entered the garages at the complexes and burglarized vehicles. In total, police said they received 114 vehicle burglary reports.

Detectives with the department's burglary unit were able to identify a suspect and obtained arrest and search warrants for his home. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Ramses Hernandez Rivera of Gilroy, was already in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail for an unrelated crime.

Ramses Hernandez Rivera, who police say is linked to more than 100 auto burglaries in San Jose in Nov. 2025. San Jose Police Department

"Over a hundred victims were terrorized by one senseless suspect who thought his actions would go unnoticed," police chief Paul Joseph said in a statement. "SJPD made sure you got our full attention and now you will face the consequences of victimizing our San Jose community."

Hernandez Rivera was arrested on suspicion of multiple vehicle burglaries. A search of his home yielded evidence of the crime, police said.

"San José is the safest big city in the nation for a reason — if you come to our city to commit a crime, you will be caught and pay the consequences," said Mayor Matt Mahan.

Police urged anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Bergstrom of the department's burglary unit over email or by calling 408-277-4401. Tips related to burglaries can be sent to burgarytips@sanjose.ca.gov.