San Jose arsonist sought after seven cars burned at multiple locations

An arsonist is on the loose in San Jose, and investigators are looking to see if he may be responsible for burning seven cars at five different locations. The cases started in the early morning hours on Wednesday, and the arsonist struck again on Thursday.

Giovanna Velazquez has lived near downtown San Jose for two years. She says from illegal dumping to sounds of gunfire, she's been more worried about her safety over the last year.

"I don't feel safe," she said. "I think there's been a lot more activity. We've heard some gunshots randomly."

Velazquez lives right next door to El Camino Auto Transmission, where two cars were torched early Wednesday morning. Sergio Salaguero is the owner of the shop and was there at the time of the fire.

"I was in shock," said Salguero. "This is not normally happens but you know."

The security camera from his shop captured this footage of the suspect torching two cars on his property. Salguero says this van is a total loss.

"He was driving around," he said. "Come this way. He tried to burn that car first. Somehow didn't go off. Then they moved to this car."

While there is a fire department right across the street, Salguero jumped in right away to try to put out the fire.

"Just got my fire extinguisher, get the fire out," he said. "The fire department came and they got something else too. They did help a lot."

The suspect got away on his bike. Investigators are looking to whether if he may also be responsible for setting cars on fire at 5 other locations. Including, outside the A-German Auto parts store on San Jose Avenue and IAM Motors on San Carlos.

"People are insane," he said. "We cannot stop people doing that. They got problems."

Velazquez says the arson didn't impact her directly but hopes police make an arrest soon. She wants to feel safer in her neighborhood and wants more action taken to stop crimes.

"Very frustrated," she said. "But I mean, it's hard to move. Why would you want to move?"