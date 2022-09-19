Cyclist hit by driver dies from injuries in San Jose's 50th traffic death of 2022

SAN JOSE – A man who was hit by a driver while he was on an electric bicycle one week ago in San Jose has succumbed to his injuries and died, the San Jose Police Department announced.

On Sept. 11 at approximately 9:49 PM, officers responded to the area of Murphy Avenue and Ringwood Avenue for a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

A man was riding his electric bicycle eastbound on Murphy approaching the intersection with Ringwood. He came to a stop at the intersection, despite having a green light to proceed. At that point, a 2017 Lexus sedan was also traveling eastbound on Murphy and it rear-ended the stopped bike.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and was stabilized. However, on Wednesday he died from complications resulting from his injuries.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. There were no signs of drug or alcohol impairment, SJPD said.

This is the 48th fatal collision in San Jose this year, and the 50th traffic death of 2022.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.