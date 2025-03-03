3 arrested in San Joaquin County after months-long probe into drug crimes

Three men were arrested in San Joaquin County this week following a months-long investigation into drug trafficking crimes, authorities said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said on social media that search warrants were served on Wednesday in multiple locations in the county, with the help of the Stockton Police Department, Tracy Police Department, and the county's Probation Department, resulting in the seizure of a large amount of narcotics and cash.

Jose Villegas-Urrea, Jose Garcia-Soto and Alfredo Contreras Balbuena San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The suspects were identified as Jose Villegas-Urrea, Jose Garcia-Soto, Alfredo Contreras Balbuena. Villegas-Urrea was charged with possession of 20 kilos of meth, fentanyl manufacturing and possession while being armed with a firearm. Garcia-Soto was charged with possession and manufacturing of meth and fentanyl, while Balbuena was charged with possession of marijuana for sales, controlled substances, and destruction of evidence.

The Sheriff's Office said said the operation led to the seizure of 16,500 "M30" fentanyl pills, 72 pounds of methamphetamine, 83 pounds of cannabis, and two handguns. Deputies also seized two meth conversion labs and $5,481 in cash.

Drug evidence seized by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office