Residents of San Francisco's Marina District react to the sounds, crowds from Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO – Fleet Week is bringing thousands of people to San Francisco's Marina District to participate and watch the annual event.

Fleet Week honors and celebrates the U.S. military. It offers an opportunity to gather, interact with military personnel, and see the renowned air show. But people like Kristin Harad have no choice but to participate in the event.

"As a resident in the area, it can be a lot and you're like ugh, OK," said Harad. "It's mostly the noise."

Harad has lived in the Marina District for 25 years. Over that time, her feelings towards the annual event have evolved.

"I used to find it way more exciting when I was younger. Now it gets busy, there a lot of people come in, but it's still exciting though for the city and I know it's really good for the small businesses," said Harad about her changing opinion.

She says Talua, her small terrier, may struggle the most this week.

"She's been stressed out since Thursday when the planes arrived," said Harad, looking down at her dog. "So it's tough. We just tried to have a few extra treats on hand, we tried to get her some good exercise in the morning before the planes start and hopefully tire her out a little bit. A lot of holding, a lot of love."

Brian Lee lives just a block from Marina Green. He looks forward to Fleet Week each year.

"Absolutely," said Lee. "I love the show and I like that it attracts some different crowds out here and talking to some of the military personnel is always really fun too."

He makes a plan to ensure he gets to see the air show, but because of his proximity to the event, he can do it from the luxury of his own home.

"It usually goes like staying at home and watching the planes fly over the apartment," said Lee about what he usually does this weekend.

Both Lee and Harad agree that overall it's a positive for the community.

"I think Fleet Week is great for the city, it's great to acknowledge all the military," said Harad. "It's fun. I thought it was a lot more fun when I was younger but that's OK."