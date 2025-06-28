San Francisco's Dyke March returns with new organizers after 6-year hiatus

The Dyke March was back in San Francisco and after a six-year hiatus, new organizers came together to put on the event.

"The energy is great," said Morgan Campbell, who attended the event.

Campbell and Vaanity Tuscegli are part of the queer community and were spending the day at Dolores Park for Pride.

They were just planning on observing the march, but after watching the beginning, they knew they had to join in.

"I think it's a big deal with where the state of the world is," said Tuscegli. "I think it's good to celebrate what we do have and where we are with it and claim it back while we have the chance."

Campbell says growing up queer, the term "Dyke" was used as an insult, but events like this change the narrative.

"That's about reclamation, too," Campbell explained. "We all got called that in school, now it's just so nice to see it used positively."

San Francisco Dyke March Interim Project Director M Rocket said the mission of the march is to bring the community together, to raise awareness, and create visibility.

"It's essential for Dyke Visibility to be out and proud and to show our force and our activism and our art and our culture," Rocket said.

This year, there was also a focus on disability access.

Rocket said she's grateful to be a part of bringing the march back for its 33rd time after a six-year hiatus.

But it took a lot of work, and they did it in a different way. The march organizers did not focus on grant funding, but instead on donations from over 300 individuals.

"We've had a ton of support from the city and from individuals who have all donated to our crowdfunding campaign to be able to get this work done this year and come back," said Rocket.

There was a rally before the march with entertainment and speeches from members of the queer community.

Tuscegli said at a time like this, when LGBTQ rights are being threatened nationally, spaces like this one are needed.

"I think any little bit of activism makes a difference," Tuscegli said. "It really does. I think we're bringing justice back to our community for the things we've had taken from ourselves."