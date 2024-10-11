San Francisco waterfront businesses enjoy Fleet Week boost

During Fleet Week in San Francisco, many of the businesses are enjoying the extra dollars the increased number of visitors are pouring into the local economy.

It was a busy Friday night along most of the Embarcadero as spectators and service members enjoyed the restaurants and bars.

The Hi Dive, a bar and restaurant at Pier 28, was a popular place to be on Friday. Lauren Wolfskill didn't stop for a second as she served cocktails and poured beers for her customers.

"We just roll with it with a smile and do all we can," said Wolfskill. "People are thirsty! Everyone will get a drink and we're going to have fun."

Wolfskill couldn't put an exact dollar amount on how much increased revenue Fleet Week brings into the Hi Dive. According to San Francisco Fleet Week, the week long event generates roughly $10 million to the local economy. All she could say for sure is it's a noticeable difference.

"It's quite a bit," she said. "It's quite a bit. I would say almost double."

Lance Smith was visiting from Pinole and went out on the water to watch the Blue Angels Friday afternoon. He said he loves the way the city comes alive during Fleet Week. As a way to show his appreciation for the men and women in the military, he opened up his wallet.

"I have given a code," he said. "I've given all the service members a code and they can have drinks on me until I close out the tab."

John Bulzone and his buddies are from the amphibious assault ship, the USS Tripoli. They gratefully accepted Lance's generous offer and had a round of drinks thanks to their new friend.

"We always appreciate it," Bulzone said. "This is a job for a lot of us. It's a way we support our family, but the show of support and love, it's always appreciated. It means a lot to us."

"They give their lives and souls to our country," Smith said. "I can only give back monetary and I want to give back as much as I can."

Down at Pier 39, a Navy band performed in front of a large crowd. Some business owners say it's been busy but they haven't noticed too much of a difference in sales yet. But for Wolfskill at the Hi Dive, she always has this week circled on her calendar every October.

"We're always excited for it and we look forward to this," she said. "This is my eighth year of doing it here at Hi Dive, so we look forward to it every year."