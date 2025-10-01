San Francisco Urban Alchemy worker identified as victim in deadly Tenderloin District shooting

A San Francisco Urban Alchemy worker died on Tuesday, days after being shot while working in the Tenderloin District, the nonprofit said on Wednesday.

Urban Alchemy CEO Dr. Lena Miller, in a statement, identified the victim as Joey Alexander.

San Francisco police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday near Larkin and Grove streets and that officers arrived to find a man seriously injured. Alexander was taken to the hospital but died on Tuesday.

Jess Montejano, a spokesperson for Urban Alchemy, said Alexander had been working in front of the SF Main Library for over two years as part of the Tenderloin District street outreach team. And it was there that he was shot while asking someone to stop doing drugs, the nonprofit said.

"It's more dangerous than people give us credit for," Montejano said.

According to Montejano, the suspect said "F--- Urban Alchemy" when he shot Alexander.

"We experience the hate, and I think often were not seen as the typical heroes that are coming to save the day, but we are there every day to bring peace and healing to these communities," Montejano told CBS News Bay Area.

Urban Alchemy is a nonprofit founded in San Francisco that aims to create safer communities while at the same time helping reduce recidivism by employing formerly incarcerated people.

"Urban Alchemy knows the skills and energy of people who were once incarcerated can transform people and places through love and respect," the nonprofit states.

Police have not yet said what happened before the shooting, but a suspect has been arrested. Police identified him as 42-year-old Edmund Bowen and said he was already in county jail when Alexander died on Tuesday.

"The SFPD Homicide Detail was notified and took the lead in the investigation," police said in a press release. "The investigators will work with the District Attorney's Office to update Bowen's charges to reflect the murder."

Alexander is survived by his son, Joey Alexander Jr., and two older brothers, Montejano said.

"It's just a devastating loss for everybody involved here," Montejano said. "Mr. Alexander was a kind and welcoming soul. He was well-liked by all of his teammates."

"(He) loved the mission of Urban Alchemy and serving his community," Montejano added.

In her statement, Dr. Miller said, "We are dedicated to honoring Mr Alexander's work and memory by carrying forward our shared mission he worked tirelessly for every day – creating spaces and communities with dignity, safety, and hope."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie also released a statement on Wednesday about the deadly shooting.

"Our ambassadors dedicate their lives to the work of helping those on the street. Joey Alexander gave his life for it. As we mourn his loss, I am grateful for all of our ambassadors, including those from Urban Alchemy. Every single day, they work alongside our city outreach workers and law enforcement to help those on the street and keep all of us safe," Lurie said.