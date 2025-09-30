Watch CBS News
Victim in San Francisco Tenderloin District shooting dies; suspect to face new charges

By
Jose Fabian
San Francisco police on Tuesday said that a suspect arrested in connection with a shooting in the Tenderloin will now be facing a homicide charge as the victim has died.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. Friday to the area of Larkin and Grove streets for a report of a shooting and arrived to find a person who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital but died on Tuesday.

A suspect was arrested following the shooting, and police identified him as 42-year-old Edmund Bowen. He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail and was going to face shooting charges, but those will be changed as the victim has died, police said.

"The investigators will work with the District Attorney's Office to update Bowen's charges to reflect the murder," San Francisco police said in a press release. 

