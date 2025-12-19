San Francisco to be represented in Tournament of Roses Parade for first time in decades

San Francisco is preparing to ring in the new year with a major return to one of the nation's most iconic celebrations.

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the city will be represented in the Tournament of Roses Parade, with volunteers helping bring the float to life ahead of its New Year's Day debut in Pasadena.

Dozens of residents gathered in Union Square during the Winter Walk event to help assemble elements of the float, which highlights iconic Bay Area imagery. Among the designs is a classic San Francisco Victorian home, one of several visuals meant to showcase the city's history and character.

Volunteer Nirshiee Arumugam said she wanted to be part of what she sees as a meaningful moment for the city.

"Such a special moment to have our own float in the Rose Parade, so I just wanted to contribute whatever way I could," Arumugam said.

Volunteers of all ages were welcomed to assist with the creative process, painting and constructing decorative pieces in a rare public look at parade preparations. Arumugam said the hands-on experience reflects the spirit of San Francisco's art community.

"I really like the art scene in San Francisco, and it's nice to see more of it out here," she said. "So to have something like this and have it very hands-on, and have normal people be able to come in and contribute in any way we can, I think it's really important to have the community see this as well."

The float is sponsored by San Francisco Travel, the city's official tourism organization, and will be one of the first floats to appear in the parade. The annual event draws millions of viewers worldwide and is known for its elaborate designs made from natural materials.

"San Francisco is on the rise. It's time for us to be loud and proud again," said Anna Marie Presutti, president and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association. "We're just happy that we can bring this to the city and then take it down to Pasadena. It was just time for us to get that message out — to everyone around the world who sees this parade."

The 55-foot float, titled "Believe in San Francisco," will not be fully decorated until the day before the parade, when fresh flowers and plant materials are applied in accordance with Rose Parade traditions.

For volunteers like Arumugam, taking part in the process adds a personal connection to the celebration.

"I think it's exciting to know that I played a small part in it," she said. "So yeah, it'll be cool to watch it this year and be like, 'Hey, I was there working on it.'"

Volunteers continue to be welcomed throughout the weekend, as the art activation continues in Union Square's Winter Walk.

Organizers say the float is meant to showcase San Francisco's creativity, resilience and sense of community as the Bay Area makes its mark on a national stage watched across California and around the world.