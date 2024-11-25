San Francisco teen arrested on suspicion of beating young man with blunt object

A 17-year-old San Francisco boy was arrested Monday after allegedly beating a young man with a blunt object at a Moss Beach home, according to authorities.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to the home in the 100 block of Barranca Lane in Moss Beach at about 2:15 a.m. to investigate reports of an assault. When they arrived, they learned that the teen suspect had allegedly chased the 18-year-old victim into the home through an open window and began beating him in the head and face, according to sheriff's officials.

A friend of the victim lives in the home and he had climbed through her window in an effort to escape his attacker, whom he knows.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of "considerable facial trauma," sheriff's officials said. The suspect was taken to the San Mateo County Youth Services Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.