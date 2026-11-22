San Francisco will not be enforcing parking meters and time limits due to expected coastal flooding, Mayor Daniel Lurie announced over the weekend.

The temporary enforcement suspension will be from Monday through Wednesday, and residents are asked to move their cars away from areas that are likely to flood.

"If you are near or in a flood zone, please do not park your vehicles there starting as early as Monday morning. Find another place to park your car," Lurie said.

Lurie said "unnecessary travel" during this period is also being discouraged.

Enforcement of parking safety violations, such as blocking driveways and color curb restrictions, will still be in effect. Residents should also follow parking restrictions for the street sweeping schedule.

Coastal flood warning

A coastal flood warning will begin Monday at 6 a.m. and be in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said. According to the San Francisco Department of Emergency, Wednesday's high tide could near the 1983 record at the city's tide gauge.

At the Bay Bridge toll plaza, Caltrans crews began work to protect it from flooding by setting up a temporary flood barrier known as a Tiger Dam. And residents in the city began flood prevention work by picking up free sandbags from the city.