With more heavy rain and exceptionally high tides expected in the days before Thanksgiving, San Francisco residents spent Saturday preparing for another round of potential flooding, lining up for free sandbags and taking steps to protect their homes.

At Ocean Beach, a line of cars stretched more than half a mile as residents waited for sandbags distributed by city workers. Some waited nearly two hours.

Demand was so high that public works crews stopped accepting cars around 1:30 p.m. and turned others away.

The urgency was especially clear for three San Francisco roommates — Cruz Bradley, Lidia Fuentes and Liana Shinbein — whose backyard flooded during Wednesday's storm.

Their apartment narrowly escaped damage, but the experience was enough to convince them to prepare for what's coming.

"The two-hour wait, we don't want to wait in that. We also do not have a car. And our apartment has been flooding recently," the roommates said.

Fuentes said about six inches of water flooded their yard on Wednesday.

"It was bad. It's shocking that it didn't get into our rooms, honestly. I really thought it was," she said.

The roommates managed to avoid the long line by walking to the sandbag distribution site. But getting the sand home presented another challenge.

They loaded about 400 pounds of sandbags into a shopping cart for the nearly two-mile trip back to their apartment.

For residents with cars, the city was distributing up to 10 sandbags per address, with workers loading them directly into trunks.

Sterling Vitcov, a San Francisco resident, said he waited about two hours for his sandbags.

He said he was particularly concerned about sewage backing up because of the amount of water flowing through his neighborhood in the Panhandle.

The city said it distributed 10,000 sandbags at three locations on Saturday alone.

Mayor Daniel Lurie urged residents in flood-prone neighborhoods to prepare for the combination of another storm system and unusually high tides.

"We are expecting King tides on Tuesday and Wednesday, the likes of which we have never seen in this city before," Lurie said. "We want people in the Mission, in the Marina, and at Ocean Beach to be prepared for water to come up and over seawalls."

The preparations extend beyond residential neighborhoods.

At the Bay Bridge toll plaza, Caltrans crews were installing a temporary flood barrier known as a Tiger Dam. The tube-like structure is filled with water and inflated to about three feet high, creating a barrier designed to keep floodwaters off the freeway lanes leading to the bridge.

"Our goal is to make sure that the toll plaza is safe and remains in service. We're expecting a lot of storms coming next week and high tides," said Pedro Quintana, a spokesman for Caltrans District 4.

Caltrans said it believes this is the first time it has used a Tiger Dam at the toll plaza.

"Once this temporary flood protection is installed, we're going to have it in place for the next 10 days," Quintana said.

For Bradley, Fuentes and Shinbein, the immediate challenge was getting their sandbags home. Their nearly two-mile trek with a shopping cart full of sand was one more effort to keep Wednesday's flooding from happening again.

"I'm glad we have sandbags, because we can't really do anything else," said Shinbein.

The city will hold one more Saturday Sandbag giveaway on Dec. 5. Residents can also pick up 10 free sandbags at the public works operations center from Monday to Saturday.