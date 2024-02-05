San Francisco street vendors navigate extension challenges amid moratorium

SAN FRANCISCO — Street vendors at El Tiangue in the Mission are reacting to San Francisco's announcement of a six-month extension of the Street Vending Moratorium along Mission Street.

The city claims the plan is effective, but vendors like Ana Nuñez express ongoing struggles.

"I came here because I have to obey, and because I have all my things in order. I have all my bills. They are not stolen items," said Nuñez, a vendor for two decades.

The moratorium, initially intended for 90 days, was extended for six months starting from Nov. 27 last year.

"My husband says it's OK because here you neither get wet nor sunburned, but the sales are very poor," she said.

Business owners, like Marco Senghor of Bissap Baobab, stress the need for order.

"Sometimes things are so crazy outside that I'm like, you know, we need the police to come and regulate because hey, I need to pay my rent. I need to survive," Senghor said.

SFPD and the Department of Public Works note improvements, including a decrease in assaults and robberies, contributing to an overall reduction in street-level crime.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen highlights the extension as an opportunity to build on progress and support legitimate street vendors with services, marketing, and workforce training.

However, local leaders, including Kevin Ortiz from the SF Latinx Democratic Club, criticized the city for not involving the community in the decision-making process.

"They're not being treated seriously as business owners or entrepreneurs and the city has used a lot of the excuses about the street conditions," Ortiz said.

He points out the city's allocation of $2 million for street community ambassadors, currently under investigation for negligence, suggesting misplaced priorities

Amidst these discussions, Nuñez remains hopeful, but the financial strain is evident.

"I'm about to pick up now to leave, and I'm going home with $12," Nuñez said.

The debate over the Street Vending Moratorium extension underscores tensions between city initiatives and community perspectives.