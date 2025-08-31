Watch CBS News
San Francisco Police respond to reports of stabbing, find woman seriously injured

Jose Fabian
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police said a woman was found stabbed and seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called around 4:15 p.m. about a stabbing on the 300 block of Fulton Street.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed and had serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said no one has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, and it is still an active investigation.  

