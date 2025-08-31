San Francisco Police respond to reports of stabbing, find woman seriously injured

San Francisco Police said a woman was found stabbed and seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called around 4:15 p.m. about a stabbing on the 300 block of Fulton Street.

When they arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed and had serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said no one has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, and it is still an active investigation.