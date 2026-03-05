5 teens, 3 adults arrested in San Francisco double stabbing at Dolores Park

Three adults and five juveniles were arrested after two people were stabbed on Wednesday at San Francisco's Dolores Park, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded at about 4:50 p.m. to a report of a group of people fighting at the park. On the way there, the officers were notified that there was a possible stabbing, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds, and the officers began first aid before medics arrived. Both men were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers searched the area around the park and detained eight people; they were all arrested after investigators developed probable cause, police said. The adults were identified as 18-year-old Fernando Moreno Hernandez, 18-year-old David Paz, and 19-year-old Yeferson Mondragon-Ortiz. Each was booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

The five teenagers were taken and booked into the city's Juvenile Justice Center.

All suspects were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the case was still under active investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department at 415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.