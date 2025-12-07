San Francisco social worker killed on job described by coworker as "passionate, wonderful person"

The San Francisco General Hospital community came together Sunday night to hold a vigil for a coworker killed on the job.

Alberto Rangel, 51, died Saturday after he was allegedly stabbed by a patient on Thursday afternoon.

"Alberto was there to help and he was failed," said his coworker Maddy Abule.

Abule worked with Rangel for over two years. He was a social worker and she helped patients with insurance eligibility, but outside of the long-term HIV clinic, they were also friends.

"He was just such a passionate, wonderful person and had so much life to live," Abule stated.

She went on to explain that he loved fashion, art, and had a great sense of humor. He also loved his job. She says he went above and beyond, even running a support group for those living with HIV and AIDS.

"There are people who are alive today because of him," Abule said. "For him to lose his life at work when he was there to provide services to patients, it's not right. It's not right. It's a disservice and betrayal."

Auble was just feet away when Rangel was allegedly stabbed Thursday afternoon. She heard screaming from outside her office.

"I opened my door and Alberto was on the floor," Abule recalled.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Wilfredo Tortolero-Arriechi for the stabbing. The San Francisco Police Department's homicide detail will now investigate Rangel's death

Tortolero-Arriechi was still there when Auble walked out. She recognized him as a patient they had seen many times.

"I saw Wilfredo," Abule said. "I looked him in the eye. He saw me, too. He probably recognized me. I recognized him. And he just stood there and looked at everything and looked at what he had on and then put his shirt over his head. Perhaps to hide his identity, and then voluntarily put his hands behind his back."

She says during this time, her coworkers were trying to help keep Rangel alive, telling him they loved him and to stay with them. Despite their efforts, on Saturday, he passed away from his injuries.

UPTE union representative Chey Dean stated they are going to make sure the hospital re-evaluates their safety measures.

"What I know is social workers have been raising the alarm about safety issues for years, to have been met with pretty much radio silence," said Dean. "What I know is our colleague, and our friend, and our loved one deserves more than our grief, they deserve change and I know that we will not stop until we get that."

The Department of Public Health said in a statement that they will be making improvements.

"Keeping our staff, patients, and community safe is our highest priority," said the San Francisco Department of Public Health. "DPH and the hospital have already taken steps like adding more security, limiting access points, and speeding up the installation of weapons detection systems. We are also conducting a full investigation and are committed to making both immediate and long-term safety improvements at all our facilities."

Auble still worries it won't be enough, saying they raised concerns about the suspect beforehand, including filing reports, and nothing happened.

"We are furious as a community," Auble explained. "This is unforgivable. And a lot of us don't want to come back. A lot of us can't come back."