Shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured

A shooting in San Francisco on Friday morning left at least one person dead and two other victims injured.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the shooting was reported in the area of Dakota and 25th streets in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood, and that there were three victims. At least one victim was later seen completely covered by a yellow tarp outside of a white sedan, and police set up a pop-up tent over the body as the investigation proceeded.

The initial call came at 10:01 a.m. and the reporting party said a person was shooting from the window of a moving vehicle, the department said.

The Fire Department also said that Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was placed on lockdown, which can happen when victims of an outside shooting are believed to still be under threat.

Scene of a shooting at Dakota and 25th streets in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, Feb. 27, 2026. KPIX

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.