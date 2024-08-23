San Francisco School Board President Lainie Motamedi abruptly resigns

Mayor London Breed appointed a new San Francisco school board member Friday after San Francisco School Board President Lainie Motamedi suddenly announced her resignation citing personal and health reason, according to city officials.

The city's website issued a press release Friday on the changes to the school board, announcing that educator Phil Kim would fill the vacancy on the San Francisco Board of Education.

Kim brings "extensive experience in K-12 and STEM education, including most recently working for SFUSD in a senior leadership position to improve the District's school strategy," according to the release.

Motamedi was one of three board members appointed by Breed back in 2022 after San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly to recall Alison Collins, Faauuga Moliga and Gabriella Lopez in a special election.

Motamedi was praised for helping lead the district during the past two and a half years, increasing teacher pay and helping stabilize the district's troubled payroll system and improving district finances and operations during her tenure. She was made the president of the school board in January of this year.

"I am grateful for Lainie Motamedi's service to the City of San Francisco and our families," Mayor Breed said in the release. "She stepped into office with a clear vision about what needed to be done to improve our schools, support our educators, and make sure our kids came first in all of our decision-making. She's been a collaborative leader who has worked with everyone to navigate this District through difficult challenges over the last two and a half years. I wish her the best and thank her for all of her hard work."

Board Vice President Matt Alexander will step into the role of president, according to the SFUSD website.