S.F. school board president's sudden resignation concerns some parents Less than a week into the start of the school year the San Francisco school board is seeing a shake-up in leadership. Lauren Toms reports. (8-23-24) ebsite: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv