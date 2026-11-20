Caltrans moved on Friday to protect the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland from forecasted high tides and by deploying a flood protection barrier around the vital traffic bottleneck.

Work began Friday morning to install a temporarily dam that to protect traffic lanes around the toll plaza, branded a "Tiger Dam" by its manufacturer. Caltrans said the work would impact carpool lanes along westbound Interstate Highway 80 approach the plaza on Friday and Saturday.

The far-right HOV lane was closed on Friday and the closure was expected to last until Monday morning, Caltrans said.

The agency said the Tiger Dam was being installed around the plaza to mitigate potential roadway flooding from anticipated king tides and to keep all 20 lanes of traffic funneling onto the bridge.

Caltrans said westbound traffic would be accessible on the rest of the open lanes, and that motorists should allow additional travel time.

The dam system would be monitored for about 10 days to assess water levels and the dam's effectiveness, the agency said, adding that if water levels exceed what's anticipated, more lane closures may be needed.