San Francisco enacts ban on RVs parking overnight on city streets

San Francisco enacted a ban on overnight parking for recreational vehicles, with Mayor Daniel Lurie signing the ban into law at City Hall on Tuesday.

The new law now puts a two-hour parking limit on oversized vehicles while expanding outreach to unhoused persons living out of their vehicles.

The policy is expected to impact more than 400 RVs in the city that provide shelter for those who cannot afford rent. Lurie said Tuesday the law is part of his plan to connect homeless families with stable housing.

"The parents living in vehicles deserve real options for raising their kids in safety and dignity," said Lurie. "And the parents trying to walk down the street with their family deserve sidewalks that are clean, safe, and accessible."

The law provides for interim or permanent housing to individuals and families sheltering in vehicles, with $13 million over two fiscal years earmarked for rapid rehousing, a vehicle buyback program, outreach, and enforcement.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and Police Department would enforce the parking restrictions when towing services are needed. Critics say the ban allows for RVs and other large vehicles to be towed at the agency's discretion, and that the city doesn't have enough available housing for people living out of their vehicles.

Last week, the Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco held a mock funeral procession through City Hall, saying that the RV overnight parking ban also includes a reallocation of Prop C funds, making it harder for families experiencing homelessness to get access to resources.

"It makes me feel very sad and worried about my children's future because they've been through a lot," said resident Maritza Salinas last week. "You have to change everything, your whole life, just being houseless."

The ban comes with exceptions that allow homeless persons in registered RVs a short-term permit to remain parked beyond the two-hour limit if they are engaged with city services.

