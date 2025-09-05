3 suspects in San Francisco robbery arrested in Oakland

Three robbery suspects, including a juvenile suspect, were arrested in Oakland after a teenager was robbed on the street in San Francisco, authorities said.

The robbery happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Geary Boulevard and Divisadero Street in the city's Western Addition neighborhood. The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that officers later located a juvenile victim on Hayes Street next to Alamo Square Park.

The victim told officers she was walking and was approached from behind by an unknown male suspect who robbed her of her property and fled to a waiting car driven by another suspect, police said. No one was hurt.

A plainclothes officer located the suspect vehicle in the area of Bryant and Rincon Streets heading onto the Bay Bridge, and began following it across the bridge and onto Oakland city streets, police said.

Other San Francisco police officers, along with Oakland police and California Highway Patrol air support, responded to the location. Police said officers pulled the vehicle over and arrested three occupants with any further incident.

The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Kevin Leiva-Hernandez and 23-year-old Ricardo Chavez-Hernandez, along with a juvenile suspect.

Each face charges of robbery and conspiracy; Leiva-Hernandez and Chavez-Hernandez were booked into San Francisco County Jail, while the juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.