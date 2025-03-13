South Asian restaurant Aslam's Rasoi faces possible closure in San Francisco's Mission District

Aslam's Rasoi, a staple of the Mission District's culinary scene for nearly two decades, is grappling with a financial crisis that threatens to close the doors of the beloved family restaurant.

Co-owner Sonia Aslam, who has been a fixture at the restaurant since its opening, says the restaurant's distinct flavor has made it a favorite among locals.

"Our food is North Indian, and then the chef and owner is Pakistani, so he adds a little different touch to every dish," she explained.

Renowned for its bold spices and tandoori clay oven creations, the family-owned restaurant has upheld a commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients since its inception.

However, recent changes in the area, including nearby construction and skyrocketing rent prices, have taken a toll on business. Foot traffic has severely declined, and Sonia says the restaurant is now facing a rent hike that could be the tipping point.

"They started doing all these renovations on Valencia Street. And one by one, merchants have been closing, been getting hurt," Aslam said. "That affected us quite a bit, but then not as much as this rent increase that we're going to be getting in May, which is what made us decide that it might be time for us to close."

The situation is particularly painful for Aslam and her family, who were among the first South Asian restaurateurs to open in the neighborhood.

"Over here, everybody says it kind of feels like a second home. We are all family here, so everybody that comes in kind of feels like they are a part of the family," she said.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Aslam is trying to stay optimistic that customer loyalty can help them weather the storm, but she says it will l take a miracle uptick in business and reasonable rent prices to stay afloat.

As the future of Aslam's Rasoi hangs in the balance, the family remains hopeful that the Mission District's strong sense of community will help them not only survive but thrive amid adversity and the evolving neighborhood landscape.