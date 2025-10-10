San Francisco police arrest 3 following construction site burglaries

Three people have been arrested following a series of burglaries targeting residential construction sites across the city of San Francisco, police said.

In a statement Wednesday, officers announced the results of an operation that took place on Oct. 3. The operation stemmed from an investigation that began last month when officers from the Plainclothes and Fencing units learned of burglary suspects providing stolen property to a suspected buyer.

While conducting surveillance on the suspects, police said they found them switching license plates on a vehicle used to commit burglaries throughout the city. Police also determined that the suspects were linked to at least four residential burglaries that morning in the city's Sunset District.

The officers later found the suspects meeting a fencing suspect in a parking lot on the 2000 block of Evans Avenue. Police said a "large number of tools" were transferred from one vehicle to another before they took three people into custody.

Tools that San Francisco police said were recovered from an alleged burglary crew targeting residential construction sites in the city. Three suspects identified as Oswaldo Antonio Fuentes, Daniel Gonzalez and Mario Randofo Pazoz-Cruz were arrested on Oct. 3, 2025. San Francisco Police Department

A search of vehicles linked to the case yielded stolen construction equipment worth more than $4,000, along with burglary tools.

The suspects arrested have been identified as 49-year-old Oswaldo Antonio Fuentes of San Francisco, 45-year-old Daniel Gonzalez of Wilton and 64-year-old Mario Randofo Pazoz-Cruz. All three were booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

In a video thanking police, Mayor Daniel Lurie said, "We're not going to tolerate this behavior. We're going to come after you if you continue to commit crimes."

SFPD just arrested three suspects for stealing equipment from multiple construction sites. With a coordinated response, plainclothes officers recovered the stolen tools and held these suspects accountable. Thank you to @SFPD for cracking down on this illegal activity—this… pic.twitter.com/pVYoaIZ6LV — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) October 9, 2025

Fuentes was booked on four counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of receiving stolen property, grand theft, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, driving or taking a vehicle without consent and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Gonzalez was booked on four counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of receiving stolen property, grand theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools. Pazoz-Cruz was booked on receiving stolen property.

Jail records show Gonzalez and Fuentes being held without bail, with their next court appearances scheduled for Oct. 17.