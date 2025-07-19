Watch CBS News
San Francisco rescue crews help person in distress near Ferry Building pier

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Rescue crews in San Francisco helped a person who was in the water near the Ferry Building pier on Saturday, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Fire Department, police, and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero for a person in distress.

San Francisco Fire said the adult was off the pier, and rescue swimmers and ground units were deployed to help. Rescue Boats 35 and 1 also responded to the scene.

Someone on a Bay ferry threw a life preserver ring to the person, and rescue swimmers and the boats eventually arrived and helped get them out of the water.

San Francisco Fire said the adult was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. 

