San Francisco rescue crews help person in distress near Ferry Building pier

Rescue crews in San Francisco helped a person who was in the water near the Ferry Building pier on Saturday, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Around 9:30 a.m., the Fire Department, police, and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero for a person in distress.

San Francisco Fire said the adult was off the pier, and rescue swimmers and ground units were deployed to help. Rescue Boats 35 and 1 also responded to the scene.

UPDATE



On July 19, 2025, just before 9:30 in the morning, personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department, the police department, and the United States Coast Guard responded to the Ferry Building on the Embarcadero after receiving a report of an adult in distress off the pier.… https://t.co/0R5imI3mXw pic.twitter.com/6eK9oZRsfJ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 19, 2025

Someone on a Bay ferry threw a life preserver ring to the person, and rescue swimmers and the boats eventually arrived and helped get them out of the water.

San Francisco Fire said the adult was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.