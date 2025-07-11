Endangered San Francisco Zoo red panda Tenzing dies

Tenzing, a 12-year-old male red panda known for his playful charm and viral antics, has died at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens after a rapid decline in health caused by a parasitic infection, zoo officials said.

The Himalayan red panda, a fan favorite since his arrival in 2014, had recently shown intermittent neurological symptoms, including balance issues. Despite extensive diagnostics and intensive treatment, zoo veterinarians determined sarcocystosis, a rare parasitic disease known to affect red pandas, was the likely cause. Tenzing passed peacefully under veterinary care, zoo officials said Thursday.

"Tenzing was more than an ambassador for his species, he was family. Our entire team deeply feels his passing, but his legacy will live on in the vital conservation work he helped inspire," said Eric Krussman, the zoo's executive vice president of animal care.

Tenzing, a red panda at the San Francisco Zoo. On July 10, 2025, the zoo announced Tenzing's death. May Woon / San Francisco Zoo

Tenzing was part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan, a program aimed at preserving the genetic diversity of endangered species. His time at the zoo helped raise public awareness of red pandas, which face threats from habitat loss, poaching, and fragmentation in their native range across the Eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.

Red pandas are classified as endangered, with fewer than 10,000 estimated to remain in the wild. Tenzing, of the Himalayan subspecies, lived alongside the zoo's other red panda, Little Mebo, a member of the Chinese subspecies.

Known for his somersaults and artistic talents—keepers trained him to paint with brushes as part of enrichment—Tenzing captured the hearts of millions online and in person. He also cooperated in his own health care, voluntarily stepping on scales and entering transport crates during training sessions.

"Tenzing brought joy and inspiration to millions and was a powerful symbol of what's at stake when species face extinction," said Tanya Peterson, the zoo's CEO and executive director. "His presence helped renew our efforts to partner with local conservation groups, especially in the Asian region. His legacy will live on through the Zoo's Asian conservation efforts and the deep connections he helped forge between people and wildlife."

Red pandas typically live 8 to 10 years in the wild and can reach 15 years under human care. Tenzing, zoo officials said, lived a "rich and full life."