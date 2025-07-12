Scavenger hunt that began as side project now has thousands exploring San Francisco

What started as a side project between a few friends looking for a break from their tech jobs has grown into a citywide scavenger hunt drawing thousands across San Francisco.

The event, called "Pursuit," began last year when Athena Leong and her friend Danielle Egan decided they wanted to create something that encouraged people to explore the city more intentionally.

"We really wanted a project that helps people get out and go explore the city," said Leong, one of the co-creators of the event.

Launched with flyers in neighborhoods like South Park, the scavenger hunt began as a small experiment among 15 friends. But interest quickly spread. Now, the pair expects thousands to participate in this year's edition, which follows a scout-inspired theme. Participants earn digital "badges" by completing challenges that unfold over the course of a month.

"I think it's so common for us to go from point A to point B between work and home," Leong said. "But, you know, there's so much out there. Everyone should go explore."

Participants sign up by texting a number provided by the organizers. After a confirmation message, they receive a link to a digital portal on the day the hunt begins. From there, players can track their progress and earn patches by completing various missions around the city.

"This year's theme is scout-themed," Leong explained. "So you win different patches for completing different missions, and they drop over the course of the month."

Despite holding onto their full-time jobs in tech, Leong and Egan have poured hours of their free time into planning the event, something they say is well worth it.

"There's a lot of beauty, a lot of history, that's embedded in our surroundings," Leong said. "Like in the buildings that we see. In little things that we don't realize, and I think it just makes life so much more wonderful when we are connected to our surroundings."

For the duo, the project is more than just a scavenger hunt, it's a reminder that a little curiosity and a little connection can go a long way.

Those interested in participating can join anytime between now and early August by simply texting 415-888-9518.