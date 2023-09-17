San Francisco police: Two people injured in shooting near Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO —Two people were shot in San Francisco on Sunday night.

Police responded at 9:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area 7th and Market streets.

Officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near Jones and McAllister streets. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and transported the victim with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

While on the scene, another victim approached police and said they'd also been shot.

Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene, who transported the second victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.