San Francisco police arrest woman suspected of stabbing man, injuring officer

A San Francisco police officer was injured during the arrest of a woman suspected of stabbing someone Tuesday night, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., officers went to a home on the 1500 block of Sunnydale Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, they found a man with an apparent stab wound and the suspect, who was armed with a knife. Police said the suspect was identified as a 22-year-old woman.

She allegedly refused to listen to officers' commands, and officers had to coordinate a plan to arrest her, police said. She was eventually taken into custody and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of battery on a peace officer, resisting and delaying arrest.

Police said the officer and the man had injuries that were not life-threatening, but did not release information about how the officer was injured. The victim and the woman are known to each other, and police said the stabbing happened after an altercation.