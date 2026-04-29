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San Francisco police arrest woman suspected of stabbing man, injuring officer

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A San Francisco police officer was injured during the arrest of a woman suspected of stabbing someone Tuesday night, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., officers went to a home on the 1500 block of Sunnydale Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, they found a man with an apparent stab wound and the suspect, who was armed with a knife. Police said the suspect was identified as a 22-year-old woman.

She allegedly refused to listen to officers' commands, and officers had to coordinate a plan to arrest her, police said. She was eventually taken into custody and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of battery on a peace officer, resisting and delaying arrest.

Police said the officer and the man had injuries that were not life-threatening, but did not release information about how the officer was injured. The victim and the woman are known to each other, and police said the stabbing happened after an altercation.

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