Wounded San Francisco police officer, suspect identified following shootout

Officials in San Francisco have released the identities of a wounded San Francisco police officer and a suspect who were involved in a shootout late Sunday night.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association said Monday afternoon that Officer Brittney Taylor is recovering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to Police Chief Derrick Lew, the incident began around 10:30 p.m., when police were alerted about a suspect vehicle entering the city on the Bay Bridge with the help of an automated license plate reader. Police said the vehicle was linked to a robbery in the East Bay but did not provide additional details.

Officers found the vehicle and two occupants near 5th and Folsom streets in the city's South of Market.

Officer Brittany Taylor of the San Francisco Police Department, who was injured in a shootout with a robbery suspect on May 31, 2026. San Francisco Police Department

Police said they attempted to pull over the vehicle near Mission and 1st streets, but the driver led them on a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled near Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue, near Highway 101.

When officers approached, police said the driver opened fire, striking Tayor multiple times. More than one officer returned fire, striking a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver fled from the scene on foot. Taylor and the passenger were hospitalized for life-threatening injuries.

During a search of the area, the driver was taken into custody without incident. Two firearms were also recovered.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Norris Reed III of Oakland, was booked into San Francisco County Jail. Reed is accused of four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault upon a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm, four counts of resisting an executive officer, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and reckless evading, along with other counts.

It was not immediately known when Reed would be in court to face charges.

Lew said at a briefing Monday morning, "Thankfully, she is expected to survive but still faces a long road to recovery."

The chief described Taylor as "extremely popular" in the department and is known for her work ethic.

Taylor was among three officers who were recognized in March as officers of the month, after police said they rushed to an injured victim lying in the street in the city's South of Market during an incident in November. The officers rendered medical aid to the victim and investigators were able to obtain a description of the suspect that led to an arrest the following day.

Police said the incident remains under investigation by multiple agencies, including the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the police department's Investigative Services Division and Internal Affairs Division, along with the Department of Police Accountability.

A town hall meeting on the shooting will be held within 10 days of the incident.