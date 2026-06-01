San Francisco police officer injured in shootout with robbery suspect

A San Francisco police officer has been hospitalized following a pursuit that ended in a shootout with a robbery suspect late Sunday night.

According to officers, the incident began around 10:30 p.m., when police were alerted about a suspect vehicle entering the city on the Bay Bridge. Officers found the vehicle and two occupants near 5th and Folsom streets in the city's South of Market.

Police said they attempted to pull over the vehicle near Mission and 1st streets, but the driver led them on a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled near Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue, near Highway 101.

When officers approached, police said the driver opened fire, striking one officer "multiple times." Other officers shot back at the suspect.

Scene following a shootout involving a San Francisco police officer and a robbery suspect on May 31, 2026. CBS

Police said the driver fled on foot, while the passenger in the vehicle sustained injuries in the shooting. Both the officer and passenger were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The driver was located by officers near Bayshore Boulevard and Costa Street and was taken into custody without incident. Two firearms were also recovered.

Police did not release the driver's name.

In an update Monday morning, the San Francisco Police Officers' Association (SFPOA) said the officer was in surgery and is expected to survive.

"While we are grateful for this positive news, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day while protecting the people of San Francisco," the union said in a statement. "Every day, police officers put themselves between danger and the communities they serve, often facing life-threatening situations with little warning."

Police said the incident is under investigation by multiple agencies, including the District Attorney's Office, the police department's Internal Affairs Division and Investigative Services Division, along with the Department of Police Accountability. A town hall meeting about the shooting will be held within 10 days.

The off-ramp from northbound Highway 101 to Cesar Chavez Street was closed for several hours as authorities investigated. According to the California Highway Patrol, the ramp was reopened as of about 7:20 a.m.