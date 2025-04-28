South San Francisco police kill man who opened fire on officers

Man killed in shootout with police officers in South San Francisco

Police in South San Francisco said a suspect was killed in a shootout with officers on Monday night.

Just before 6 p.m., officers went to the 300 block of Arroyo Drive for reports of a disturbance involving someone with a gun.

Not long after getting to the scene, the suspect began shooting at the officers and toward a home with at least one person inside, police said.

Officers shot back and killed the suspect. Police have identified the suspect only as a 60-year-old man.

Police said he was armed with a handgun and shotgun.

No officers were injured.