Watch CBS News
Crime

South San Francisco police kill man who opened fire on officers

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Man killed in shootout with police officers in South San Francisco
Man killed in shootout with police officers in South San Francisco 02:02

Police in South San Francisco said a suspect was killed in a shootout with officers on Monday night. 

Just before 6 p.m., officers went to the 300 block of Arroyo Drive for reports of a disturbance involving someone with a gun. 

Not long after getting to the scene, the suspect began shooting at the officers and toward a home with at least one person inside, police said.

Officers shot back and killed the suspect. Police have identified the suspect only as a 60-year-old man. 

Police said he was armed with a handgun and shotgun. 

No officers were injured. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.