Man arrested after shootout with San Francisco police charged with attempted murder

A man arrested following a shootout that critically injured a San Francisco police officer late Sunday night is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Norris Reed III of Oakland is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Reed has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a police officer and felony reckless evading, among other charges.

The criminal complaint also alleges that Reed committed felony after a prior strike conviction for kidnapping. Reed is also accused of being on parole at the time of the incident.

According to Police Chief Derrick Lew, the incident began around 10:30 p.m., when police were alerted about a suspect vehicle entering the city on the Bay Bridge with the help of an automated license plate reader.

Court documents said the vehicle, a 2021 gray Toyota, was believed to have been used in an armed robbery in Hayward. Officers found the Toyota, allegedly being driven by Reed, near Fifth and Folsom streets and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Reed allegedly refused commands from officers and fled northbound on Fremont Street. The pursuit, which reached speeds of up to 60 mph, ended when the car struck a concrete barrier on the Bayshore Boulevard on-ramp to Highway 101.

Responding officers ordered Reed and a passenger to exit the vehicle. Court documents said Reed opened the driver's door and fired multiple shots at two police officers, striking one in the leg.

Officers returned fire, striking the passenger. Both the officer and passenger were hospitalized for life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors said The other officer rendered aid and saw Reed leaving the scene on foot near Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue.

Reed was found by officers in the Bayshore Navigation Center. Prosecutors said surveillance footage from the center captured an unknown person letting Reed inside the building.

Two firearms were also recovered from Reed, prosecutors said, which consisted of a Glock .40 semiautomatic pistol and a P80 "ghost gun." Prosecutors said two extended magazines were found in the Toyota.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association said Officer Brittney Taylor was wounded in the shootout. Taylor, who was recently named an officer of the month, is expected to survive.

The District Attorney's Office said it would move to hold Reed in custody pending trial without bail, citing a public safety risk.

The incident remains under investigation.