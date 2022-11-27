Watch CBS News
San Francisco police seek suspect in fatal Tenderloin shooting Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the streets of the Tenderloin Saturday morning.

At about 10:20 a.m., officers witnessed a shooting along the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.

Officers administered medical aid to the shooting victim and paramedics soon arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died just after arrival.

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.

There are no suspects in custody.

