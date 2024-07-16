San Francisco police seek help identifying suspect who blocked Waymo car, attacked "cognitively impaired" victim

Police in San Francisco on Tuesday asked for the public's help identifying a man who was recently captured on video blocking a Waymo vehicle before he allegedly assaulted a "cognitively impaired" person, leaving the victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The San Francisco Police Department issued the appeal for help on Tuesday in regards to the incident that happened early July 5th on the 2300 block of Buchanan Street.

Police said that at around 1 a.m., officers were flagged down after an adult male victim was found injured and unconscious on the ground. The victim suffered from life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull and was transported to an area local hospital after officers and medics rendered aid.

The victim was able to provide police with a video he took of the incident prior to the assault. The video showed an unknown male suspect shouting at and blocking a Waymo vehicle. Police said the Waymo vehicle was occupied by an unidentified passenger, who the victim spoke with during the incident. After several minutes, the victim tells the suspect that he should probably let the car leave.

The suspect moved away from the vehicle and lunged at the victim, causing him to fall. After the victim regained his feet, the suspect lunged again and the victim fell to the ground a second time, at which point the suspect assaulted the victim.

The victim's family told police the victim is cognitively impaired. Police said the victim is visibly disabled. The police department's general work detail took over the investigation and is asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspect involved in the assault.

Police described the suspect as an male adult, approximately 25 to 30 years old, with medium complexion and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark backward baseball cap, black jacket, blue shirt, light blue jeans, white sneakers, and carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.