San Francisco police searching for missing "at-risk" girl last seen in Haight-Ashbury area

San Francisco police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Monday morning in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Police said the missing girl, Kinsey Joyner, is described as a Hispanic female with brown wavy hair that covers her shoulders and brown eyes, standing 5'3" and weighing 125 pounds.

We need your help locating missing juvenile at-risk 11-year-old Kinsey Joyner. She was last seen on July 22, 2024, on the 1700 block of Waller Street. She is considered “at-risk” due to possible suicidal ideations. ➡️ https://t.co/fZxqOQRfCU pic.twitter.com/7UbT4g0nQu — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 22, 2024

She was last seen wearing a white tote bag, blue jeans and black shoes at approximately 11 a.m. on the 1700 block of Waller Street in San Francisco. Police said she is known to frequent areas in the Golden Gate Park.

Police urged those who have located Joyner to call 911 and report her location and physical description. Those with information on her potential whereabouts should also call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, police said.