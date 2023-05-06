San Francisco police respond to possible shooting at Van Ness and Market

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police units are at the scene of an incident at the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and Market Street early Friday evening that has closed an entrance to the Van Ness Muni station.

While SFPD has not confirmed the nature of the incident, there were reports on social media of shots fired and that at least one person had been injured in a shooting at the intersection. Initial reports of the incident and the response of several San Francisco police and fire units came at around 4:15 p.m.

The SFMTA Twitter account posted a photo that showed police at the southeast corner of the intersection near the Bank of America ATMs and Van Ness Station entrance cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

Officials said the southeast entrance of Van Ness Station was closed, but that Muni Metro service was uninterrupted at the station.

"@SFPD is responding to an incident that occurred outside of Van Ness Station," the post read.

ATTN: Southeast entrance of Van Ness Station is closed. Van Ness Station continues to provide #SFMuni service. @SFPD is responding to an incident that occurred outside of Van Ness Station. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/HymlZnUs8P — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) May 5, 2023

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it is made available.