San Francisco police recruit officer dies after suffering medical emergency while at academy

A recruit officer with the San Francisco Police Department died on Friday after having a medical emergency while at the academy, the department said.

The recruit officer, identified as Jon-Marques Psalms, had a medical emergency after finishing a training exercise on Wednesday, police said. He was given medical treatment at the scene and then taken to the hospital.

On Friday, Psalms died at the hospital. He was 30 years old and was part of Recruit Class 286.

"Losing any police officer is a tragedy. Losing a recruit who had committed himself to this police department and to the safety of our community is especially painful. My heart goes out to Recruit Officer Psalms' family and fellow officers. As I've spoken to Recruit Officer Psalms' parents over the past couple of painful days, they told me about the sense of purpose he found from his work and his squad of fellow recruits," Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement. "He was so looking forward to graduating with all of them and joining the ranks of the SFPD. His dedication to the city will never be forgotten by his fellow recruit officers, our police department, and a grateful city."

Psalms was living in San Francisco, but grew up in Southern California. He studied and worked in Louisiana in the tech industry before moving to the Bay Area to become a police officer, San Francisco Police said.

Police have not released information about the medical emergency or after what training exercise it happened, but the department said it was a course mandated by the Peace Officer Standards and Training.

Cal/OSHA is investigating, as it is a workplace death. An investigation will also be done by San Francisco police. Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be investigating the death and will be issuing a report.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Psalms' parents and brother who have asked for privacy at this time," police said.

Police said they will release information about arrangements and how people can help the family.