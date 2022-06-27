San Francisco police officer arrested for alleged grand theft, insurance fraud

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco police officer has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged insurance fraud investigation, the department announced Monday.

According to a press statement, the police internal affairs unit was notified in August 2019 of an alleged fraud related to a vehicle damaged in a collision. Investigators determined Officer Adam Eatia committed theft by false pretense when he represented that the damaged vehicle was not insured and took money from the victim as compensation for the damage while off duty, police said.

In addition Eatia allegedly made false statement to his insurance company when filing a claim on the damaged vehicle, and allegedly impersonated an SFPD sergeant on the application for insurance.

During the investigation, Eatia, a 15-year department veteran, was disarmed and transferred in September to a non-public assignment. On June 22, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Eatia and on Friday, Eatia voluntarily surrendered himself at San Francisco County Jail.

"The actions of this SFPD member violate the law and regrettably fall far short of our department's shared values," said Chief William Scott in a prepared statement. "As sworn police officers, we have no higher obligation than to earn and maintain public trust, and we are disappointed that this incident detracts from the outstanding work done by our officers and non-sworn members every day. At the same time, we are grateful to our Internal Affairs Division and its members for the thorough investigations they conducted and the case they presented to the special prosecution division of the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. Their diligence affirms our department's commitment to accountability and the principle that no one - including a police officer - is above the law."

Eatia was booked on charges of grand theft by false pretense, two counts of insurance fraud, identity theft and forgery.