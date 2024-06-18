San Francisco police investigating robbery that ended in shooting; 1 injured

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 700 block of Sweeny Street.

Police arrived at the scene and found one victim. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to police, the victim told them that two people robbed him and then shot him before leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444.