San Francisco police investigate South of Market carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating an incident Monday afternoon where a woman had her car stolen at gunpoint in the South of Market neighborhood, according to authorities.

The carjacking was reported around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Folsom and Dore streets.

SFPD patrol car CBS

A male suspect took the 35-year-old woman's sedan at gunpoint and fled. She was not injured in the theft, and a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, was not immediately available Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.