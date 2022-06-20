San Francisco police investigate fatal shooting in Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in the city's Marina District.

Police said homicide detectives were working the shooting. Officers from the Northern station responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Francisco and Scott streets at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said the victim was located near that intersection. Police did not offer any details about the victim's identity or possible suspects.

SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani posted on Twitter about the homicide shortly after 12 p.m. Monday.

#SFPD Homicide is working a shooting from last night. @SFPDNorthern responded to a shooting at Francisco & Scott at approx 10:30PM. V was located at Scott/Alhambra. Anyone that saw the shooting, has video, or can provide additional info, please call us. 220402890 pic.twitter.com/6nZ3xaXz2K — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) June 20, 2022

Vaswani asked that anyone that saw the shooting, had video related to the incident or might provide additional information on the incident call SFPD.