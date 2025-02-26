San Francisco police increase reward in 2016 South Van Ness double fatal shooting

Police in San Francisco on Wednesday announced that the reward for information leading the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect or suspects in a 2016 double homicide on South Van Ness Ave. has been increased to $250,000.

According to the release issued by the San Francisco Police Department, on the night of December 16, 2016, at approximately 8:46 p.m., a shooting happened on the northwest corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue in the city's Mission District.

The shooting resulted in the deaths of 27-year-old Lindsay Elaine McCollum and 51-year-old Eddie Wayne Tate, also known as "Tennessee," according to authorities. The two victims were shot while inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.

The department posted a reward flier on X that included a composite sketch of a person of interest in the investigation along with information and photos of the two victims.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest, or anyone having information regarding this homicide is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.