Former SFPD deputy chief, sergeant husband, daughter identified in Marin County murder-suicide

Former San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Ann Mannix, her husband former Sgt. Kevin Mannix, and their adult daughter were identified as the three people shot dead in a home in Marin County on Sunday afternoon, the coroner's office said.

The three were found inside a home in the unincorporated community of Strawberry near Mill Valley after a 911 call reporting a shooting at about 5 p.m. Sunday. The Marin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a house on Strawberry Circle and contacted the reporting party, who safely exited the home.

Once inside, deputies discovered the three bodies, and the preliminary investigation indicated a double murder-suicide, with the 68-year-old Kevin Mannix the suspected shooter. Katherine Mannix, 24, was identified as the third person found dead. The sheriff's office said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Ann Mannix, 65, was the first woman to join and lead the SFPD's SWAT team, later leading the department's field operations and special operations bureaus, the San Francisco Police Officers' Association said. Louis Wong, SFPOA president, said in a statement on Monday that Ann Mannix "was a trailblazer in our department" and said the news of their deaths and that of their daughter "has left our entire SFPD family reeling."

"There are no words that can fully capture the depth of this tragedy, nor are there simple answers to the painful questions we are all asking," Wong said. "As a union and a family, we must navigate this dark moment together. While the Marin County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation, our immediate focus must be on supporting the surviving family members, processing our collective grief, and taking care of one another. Please remember that you do not have to carry this weight alone. This tragedy is a stark and painful reminder of the critical importance of mental health and wellness within our ranks."

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here. For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.